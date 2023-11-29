DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

PAUL DI’ANNO - SOLD OUT

The Underworld
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£36.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Why is 2023 the year of Paul Di'Anno? Because what he went through in the last 8 years, since he had to end his long and successful music career due to a serious health condition, is something that few would have endured and had the strength to come back f...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Electric Gypsy, Noturnall, Paul Di’Anno

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs