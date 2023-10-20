Top track

Nneka - Heartbeat

NNEKA

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
€28.50

La chanteuse nigéro-allemande Nneka célèbre l'annonce de sa première tournée européenne depuis 2016 ! "Pour être honnête, ma vie quotidienne n'a pas tellement changé au cours des dernières années, mais ce qui a vraiment commencé à me manquer, ceux sont les Read more

LE BAZAR présente en accord avec FURAX

Nneka

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

267 Rue Marcel Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

