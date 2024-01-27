DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Band Of Friends

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BAND OF FRIENDS

The blues rock music of

RORY GALLAGHER

by the musicians who played alongside him.

This is a 14+ event
JFK aka Live in Leeds presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Band Of Friends

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

