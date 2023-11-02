Top track

Outré Lux (feat. Madison McFerrin)

Madison McFerrin

La Boule Noire
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.50

About

La chanteuse Madison McFerrin est une auteure-compositrice-interprète à la croisée des genres, connue pour son mélange discret mais émotionnellement ouvert d'a cappella, de pop électronique, de jazz et de soul. Fille du célèbre chanteur Bobby McFerrin, ell Read more

Présenté par BLEU CITRON DEVELOPPEMENTS.

Lineup

Madison McFerrin

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

