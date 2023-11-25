DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jessica Shy Londonas

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £51.31
About

The Clapham Grand cannot wait to welcome Lithuanian pop princess Jessica Shy!

Lithuanian singer Jessica Shy is inviting everyone to her upcoming concert in London, where she will be performing live with her band. The concert will showcase not only her mos Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK

Doors open8:00 pm
1250 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

