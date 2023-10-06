Top track

Combichrist - Get Your Body Beat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Freak Frequenz 2023 / Pass 2 jours

Le Ferrailleur
6 Oct - 8 Oct
GigsNantes
€52.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Combichrist - Get Your Body Beat
Got a code?

About

6 Octobre

20h : Portes

20h30 : Freak Injection

21h40 : Still Patient?

22h50 : Agonoize

---- After show

00h30 : Synthattack

---- DJ

01h20 : K.H.H.O

7 Octobre

19h : Portes

19h30 : Janosch Moldau

20h15 : Megaherz

21h45 : Combichrist

---- Afte Read more

Présenté par Black Speech Production & Devilicious Couture
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.