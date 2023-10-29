Top track

Muriendo De Envidia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eliades Ochoa

KOKO
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Muriendo De Envidia
Got a code?

About

The rugged features, the signature hat, the cowboy boots and the iconic ‘man in black’ image... The songs from the school of life imbued with the sort of hard-earned, country-tinged wisdom that can’t be bought.

Cuban star Eliades Ochoa returns with a bran Read more

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Eliades Ochoa

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.