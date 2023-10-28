Top track

TRIP Closing Party: Part 1

Club Chinois
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
€30

About

This season Trip and Club Chinois are pushing the clubbing culture in Ibiza to the next level.

In fact, for the first time in the history of Ibiza a residency will exceed 30 weeks and will hold its last event on Saturday 4th November.

Trip’s closing will Read more

Presented by Club Chinois.

Lineup

Apollonia, Eclud

Venue

Club Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

