DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This season Trip and Club Chinois are pushing the clubbing culture in Ibiza to the next level.
In fact, for the first time in the history of Ibiza a residency will exceed 30 weeks and will hold its last event on Saturday 4th November.
Trip’s closing will
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.