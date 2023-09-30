DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ahmed Soultan

FGO-Barbara
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20
About

Ahmed Soultan sait d'où il vient et qui il est. Et sa musique aussi sait d'où il vient, et qui il est. Sa musique ne ment pas. Depuis son tout premier album « Tolerance » en 2005, elle s'invente loin des clichés et des modes, fidèle aux valeurs humaines et Read more

Présenté par Madline.

Lineup

Ahmed Soultan

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

