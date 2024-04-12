DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Zola est un rappeur français originaire d’Evry, qui grandit entre l’Essonne et la Haute-Saône. Il commence sa carrière au sein du groupe Osiris, avant de se faire connaître en solo notamment à travers sa série de morceaux #Alloicizolaski en 2017, puis avec...
