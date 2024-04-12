Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zola

Le Liberté
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
From €39

About

Zola est un rappeur français originaire d’Evry, qui grandit entre l’Essonne et la Haute-Saône. Il commence sa carrière au sein du groupe Osiris, avant de se faire connaître en solo notamment à travers sa série de morceaux #Alloicizolaski en 2017, puis avec...

Tout public
Présenté par ARACHNEE PRODUCTIONS
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zola

Venue

Le Liberté

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

