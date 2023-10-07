Top track

King Krule

Manchester Academy
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£31.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

Sarah Meth, King Krule

Venue

Manchester Academy

Manchester Academy, Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
2600 capacity
