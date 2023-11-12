DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Noah Kahan has partnered with PLUS1 so that £1 from every ticket goes to support the PLUS1 x The Busyhead Project Fund, which is dedicated to addressing the urgent need for access to mental health services by providing resources to organizations dedicated
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.