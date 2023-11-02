Top track

Arjuna Oakes - Even When You're Gone

Arjuna Oakes

Servant Jazz Quarters
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're thrilled to present the debut London performance by Arjuna Oakes this November at Servant Jazz Quarters.

An accomplished singer/songwriter, pianist, composer and producer, Arjuna Oakes is based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Aotearoa. Following the release Read more

Presented by Spacific.

Lineup

Arjuna Oakes

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

