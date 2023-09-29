DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nadia Sheikh

The Grace
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ominously dark, brooding & unique, DIY indie soloist Nadia Sheikh takes on a landmark headline show in her hometown this September at The Grace. Don't miss it.

Shai Brides & The Book Club.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by CloseUp & SOTN.

Lineup

Nadia Sheikh, Shai Brides

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.