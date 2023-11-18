Top track

Ritual Union

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Little Dragon

Élysée Montmartre
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ritual Union
Got a code?

About

Super! présente

Little Dragon en concert à l'Elysée Montmartre le 18 novembre 2023

Little Dragon est un groupe suédois de musique électronique qui fait tourner les têtes avec son mélange unique de R&B, de pop et de sons expérimentaux depuis plus de vingt Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Little Dragon

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.