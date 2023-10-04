Top track

Jamie Jones - Summertime

Paradise at Amnesia Closing Party 4th October

Amnesia Ibiza
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyIbiza
€65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Paradise presenta Night of The Jaguar... donde la jungla cobra vida esta temporada con su mundo de vibrante fauna de tonos ácidos y visiones nocturnas sobrenaturales. Únete a Jamie Jones y a otros artistas todos los miércoles en Amnesia.

Organizado por Amnesia.

Lineup

6
Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Hot Since 82 and 6 more

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open9:00 pm

