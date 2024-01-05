Top track

Subrinse, Will OB, Edders - Love Machine

RVDIOVCTIVE presents Adrian Hex, Rupert Wall, Sumkind, Will OB, Zlata

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready to kick off the new year with a BANG at the RVDIOVCTIVE Label Showcase on Jan 5th at SIO Brooklyn! 🚀🎶 We've got beats that will make you groove featuring label mates Will OB, Sumkind, Adrian Hex and Rupert Wall. We also welcome LA producer/DJ Z...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & RVDIOVCTIVE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

