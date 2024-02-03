DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Best Athens Beats: G.Pal live at Folklore

Folklore Hoxton
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

G Pal is, without exaggeration, one of Greece's electronic music DJ legends with a global reach.

G. Pal gained international recognition with releases on some of the most respected labels in the field, such as Yoshitoshi Recordings, Plastic City and Bedro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

G.Pal

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

