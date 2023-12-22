DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ONE NIGHT IN PARIS - CHRISTMAS PARTY

Concorde Atlantique
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
✺ One Night In Paris - Christmas Party ✺

One Place

One Date

One Night

One Experience

Étudiants de Paris, de France, du monde et de Mars!

One Place : Venez vous réchauffer dans un gigantesque lieu en plein coeur de paris.

One Night : levez-vous, dans...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Avènement
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Concorde Atlantique

23 Quai Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

