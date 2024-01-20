Top track

Hercules & Love Affair - Blind

Le Cannibale - Hercules & Love Affair, Punto Omega

Super Club
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€18

About

Il 2024 di Le Cannibale riparte da quel club nascosto al centro di via Tortona che nell’ultimo biennio ne ha accompagnato il cammino. Super Club è un club imponente dove il dj troneggia come dentro ad una chiesa industriale fatta da mille barre le***...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Le Cannibale srl
Lineup

Hercules & Love Affair

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

