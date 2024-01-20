Top track

Hercules & Love Affair - Blind

Le Cannibale - Hercules & Love Affair, F. Monesi

Super Club
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€18

About

In un cortile, protetto da una rampa di scale, nel buio si nasconde un locale dedicato ai suoni elettronici nato al centro di Milano: cerca li dove l’occhio non immagina di guardare e troverai il Superclub di Le Cannibale. Per l'occasione torna in città...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Le Cannibale srl
Lineup

Fabio Monesi, Hercules & Love Affair

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

