DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ZELIE

Le Plan
Fri, 29 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€10.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

+ 1ère Partie : Hélène Sio

« Est-ce que je préfère être moi quitte à les perdre ? Est-ce mes vingt-ans qui réveillent tous ces non-dits ? Est-ce que le bonheur nous a glissé des mains ? Est-ce que j'ai l'énergie qu'il faut pour la lutte ? » Des questions...

Réservé aux plus de 3 ans
Présenté par Le Plan.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.