DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

HIP-HOP CONTEST #5

Le Plan
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€5.61

About

Un rap contest dans la plus pure tradition des open mics. Présenté par Dandyguel, 30 places maximum disponibles sur scène. Les participants choisissent une instru de leur style et posent dessus. Le jury composé d'artistes reconnus sélectionne 8 MCs. Le gag...

Réservé aux plus de 3 ans
Présenté par Le Plan.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.