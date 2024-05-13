Top track

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Ways and Means

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Norwich Arts Centre
Mon, 13 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95

Top track

About

Three time BMA nominee’s The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band are “the greatest front-porch blues band in the world”. They are led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today. He has earned a reputation as both a sing...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Venue

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

