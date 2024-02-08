DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SAPPHIC SOUNDS

Doña
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A new music night celebrating queer women, non-binary and trans artists

Lineup:
tall child - inspired by Mitski, Julia Jacklin and Solange, London-based artist tall child creates intimate indiepop for a gorgeously captivating live show

Junodef - remini...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 537 Media.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Junodef, Queen Cult

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.