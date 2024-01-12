Top track

Baby Yaga / Rugg / Paper Pills

Static Age Records
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BABY YAGA (NYC/Charleston) is a four piece rock outfit whose sound is reminiscent of 90s post punk. They're really silly.

Sometimes it’s nice to just put on some angry-girl music of the ‘90s rock persuasion and not pretend everything’s okay — which is whe...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paper Pills

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

