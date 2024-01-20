Top track

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2220 presents the LA debut of Natural Wonder Beauty Concept, the duo of Ana Roxanne and DJ Python, who released their debut LP on Mexican Summer in July.

Additional acts to be announced soon.

(Photo credit: Avery Norman)

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ana Roxanne, DJ Python

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open 8:00 pm

