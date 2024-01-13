Top track

Milé e una notte N°10

Kindergarten
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€6

About

KINDER & BOLOGNA PARVENZA Pres. MILE E UNA NOTTE - IL DECIMO ATTO - One Long & Raw Techno Set

Sabato 13 Gennaio | dalle 23.30 fino a tardi

A dicembre il nostro amato resident MILE ha fatto i fuochi d'artificio, con due party che hanno letteralmente fatto...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

Milé

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

