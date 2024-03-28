DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ikillya (Reunion!) w/ Lies Beneath + More!

The Meadows
Thu, 28 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

6 years ago the long-running, NYC Street Metal band IKILLYA called it quits. This March, they're doing ONE show to celebrate their first two albums - "Recon" and Vae Victis" - featuring the lineup that wrote the albums along with performances from many pas...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lies Beneath, IKILLYA

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.