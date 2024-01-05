DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RAVE THE PLANET | Official Club Tour

Cieloterra
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

RAVE THE PLANET Official Club Tour

It's gonna be special!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Il Condominio APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dr. Motte, Mark Reeve, Jürgen Degener

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.