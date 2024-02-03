DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Caballo Prieto Azabache + DJ Crepus

El Sótano
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El Sótano presenta en concierto a Caballo Prieto Azabache. La banda llega a la sala El Sótano para seguir presentando sus canciones arropados por un entorno unico y especial en el barrio de La Latina. No te pierdas la ocasión de vivir este concierto.

La v...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caballo Prieto Azabache

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.