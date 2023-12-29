DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

laroboterie goes to fortezza elettrica

Fortezza Nuova
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLivorno
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

𝐋𝐚𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞

𝕃⋒ℝ☉𝕓☉𝕥ⅇ𝕣ⅈ𝕖 𝕘☉𝕖𝕤 ╬𝕠 ╒𝕠ℾ𝕥ⅇ𝕫ẕ𝕒 𝔼ǁ𝕖╬𝕥ℾ𝕚⋐𝕒

dj set | OLD Residents

𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑

𝑎𝑘𝑎 𝐺𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑖 𝐶ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑖

𝐒𝐓.𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐎𝐓

𝑎𝑘𝑎 𝐴𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑜 𝐶𝑖𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑖

.

dj set | NEW Resident

𝐍𝐎𝐑...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fortezza Elettrica srls.

Lineup

La Roboterie

Venue

Fortezza Nuova

Scali della Fortezza Nuova, 57123 Livorno LI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.