𝐋𝐚𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞
𝕃⋒ℝ☉𝕓☉𝕥ⅇ𝕣ⅈ𝕖 𝕘☉𝕖𝕤 ╬𝕠 ╒𝕠ℾ𝕥ⅇ𝕫ẕ𝕒 𝔼ǁ𝕖╬𝕥ℾ𝕚⋐𝕒
dj set | OLD Residents
𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑
𝑎𝑘𝑎 𝐺𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑖 𝐶ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑖
𝐒𝐓.𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐎𝐓
𝑎𝑘𝑎 𝐴𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑜 𝐶𝑖𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑖
.
dj set | NEW Resident
𝐍𝐎𝐑...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.