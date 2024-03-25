DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eddy Hare and Will Rowland: Work in Progress (Double Bill)

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 25 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Eddy Hare (from double act Crizards) & Will Rowland (from double act Crizards) share a double bill work-in-progress.

Will Rowland:

The New Comedian of the Year finalist and co-creator of Crizards (★★★★ The Guardian) emerges from his sleeping spot in the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Will Rowland

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:15 pm

