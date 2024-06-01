Top track

Howie Day - 20th Anniversary of "Stop All The World Now"

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
From $45.06

Howie Day - 20th Anniversary of "Stop All The World Now" live at Eddie's Attic!

Howie Day’s emotionally resonant lyrics and inventive melodies have earned him both critical praise and a legion of devoted fans. He is known for his energetic, heartfelt show...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Howie Day

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

