MIJA NEW YEARS EVE 2024

Kemistry
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come bond with us as we ring in the 2024 New Year with Mija

Complimentary champagne toast at 12AM for everyone at the ball drop!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mija

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

