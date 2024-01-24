DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A stellar lineup for our first Katzpace gig of 2024! Brilliant to announce a Natsuma headline show, with excellent support from Alexandra Leaving and Chief Springs. A big year ahead for these three bands.
