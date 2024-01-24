Top track

Natsuma / Alexandra Leaving / Chief Springs

Katzpace
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A stellar lineup for our first Katzpace gig of 2024! Brilliant to announce a Natsuma headline show, with excellent support from Alexandra Leaving and Chief Springs. A big year ahead for these three bands.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chief Springs, Alexandra Leaving, Natsuma

Venue

Katzpace

Hop Exchange, 24 Southwark St, London, England SE1 1TY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

