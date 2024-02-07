DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gingerella with Sweet Giant live in Hackney

Two Palms
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
GINGERELLA

Armed with jangling guitars and sardonic disposition, London band Gingerella have more than charmed audiences in England. Boasting sold out gigs across London and in Paris, their collection of demos ‘Who Dear? Me Dear?’ has racked up thousands...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gingerella, Sweet Giant

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

