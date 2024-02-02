Top track

Sam Gellaitry

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£11

About

Scottish artist Sam Gellaitry has established himself as a graceful and supremely talented young producer.

Having released on esteemed labels like Soulection and XL Recordings (and with esteemed artists like PinkPatheress), he has become synonymous with f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Natural Selection.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sam Gellaitry

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity



