NYE Party with Sweet Crude

Siberia
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61
About

Ring in 2024 with Sweet Crude!

There are six musicians in the raucous pop ensemble Sweet Crude, but their ultimate goal

is duality. The lyrics are bilingual, with French and English lyrics sometimes sharing

space in one song. As a gang of bodies in moti...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sweet Crude

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States

Doors open9:00 pm

