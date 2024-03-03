Top track

Milky Wimpshake - You Don't Look Twice

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Madrid Popfest 2024

Galileo Galilei
1 Mar - 3 Mar 2024
GigsMadrid
Selling fast
From €27.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Milky Wimpshake - You Don't Look Twice
Got a code?

About

Bienvenidos a una nueva edición del Madrid Popfest, que se celebrará en la Sala Galileo Galilei de Madrid el fin de semana del 1 y 2 de marzo de 2024; manteniendo intacta la filosofía con la que nació el festival, esto es, una apuesta total por la autogest...

Organizado por Asociación POPFEST.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Comet Gain, The Umbrellas, Brenda and 3 more

Venue

Galileo Galilei

C. de Galileo, 100, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.