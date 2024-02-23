DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BAGARRE

Le Sucre
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

De retour avec un nouvel album prévu au printemps 2024, Bagarre nous entraîne dans son CLUB : une Rave où on ne parlera que d'amour. Car c'est ça le CLUB dans lequel Bagarre nous invite : un lieu fait pour s'aimer, sans limites, sans frontière, sans genre,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Totaal Rez.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bagarre

Venue

Le Sucre

50 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.