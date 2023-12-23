DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

So Fresh So Clean - Cafe Classics

Cafe KOKO
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

So Fresh So Clean looks back to classic hip-hop and RnB jams from the 90s and double-ohs. Bringing old skool flavours from the USA to LDN and everything in between at Cafe KOKO every Saturday.

Brush your shoulders off and get the gin and juice flowing for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cafe KOKO
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.