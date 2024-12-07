DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aretha & The Soul Sisters

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 7 Dec 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Experience the music of Aretha Franklin and James Brown’s Funky Divas played live by one of the most exciting funk and soul bands in the UK. This soul power sensation pairs Lisa Grand on vocals with Hammond and horns from the Jezebel Sextet.

You’ll hear A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jezebel Sextet
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jezebel Sextet

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.