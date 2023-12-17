DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Go East Vintage Christmas Market

Hackney Brewery
Sun, 17 Dec, 11:00 am
About

Join Go East Vintage for a special festive edition of their vintage and makers market at Hackney Brewery! There'll be plenty of vintage and preloved clothing, accessories, homeware, furniture, lighting and bric a brac to browse.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hackney Brewery & High Hill Taproom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hackney Brewery

10 Lockwood Way, Waltham Forest, London, E17 5RB, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 am

