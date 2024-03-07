Top track

Nick Oliveri - I'm Gonna Leave You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nick Oliveri + Casademoni

Bronson
Thu, 7 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nick Oliveri - I'm Gonna Leave You
Got a code?

About

Noto ai più come il bassista di Kyuss, Queens of The Stone Age e dei Dwarves, o leader dei Mondo Generator, Nick Oliveri arriva in Italia per presentare il suo progetto solista "Death Acoustic", con brani inediti e vecchie glorie!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

Nick Oliveri

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.