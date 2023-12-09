DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shafro is back !

Le ACE Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We’re Back . You’re Back ON TRACK!!!

Après une grande pause , nous étions obligé de revenir ….

On se retrouve Ce samedi 09 Décembre pour une ambiance good vibe et un format plus long 23h - 06h 😌.

Pour les habitués vous savez déjà , Mixologie de Shatta...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Majors Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le ACE Club

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.