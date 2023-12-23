Top track

Welcome to Flavortown

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Twin Brook / Hello, Atlantic / Kris Sobanski +more

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Welcome to Flavortown
Got a code?

About

The Hammer Collective Presents:

A HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

With special guests:

Twin Brook

Hello, Atlantic

Kris Sobanski

John Phelps

Live at Askew

150 Chestnut St. Providence, RI

7:30 doors - $15 adv. / $18 dos - all ages

This is an all ages event
The Hammer Collective
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hello, Atlantic, Kris Sobanski, Twin Brook

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.