Brighter Days

Colour Factory
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brighter Days head to Colour Factory for their biggest London show to date.

Prepare for a night hosted by some of London's most talented MCs and DJs traversing Jazz, Hip Hop, UK Garage & House with some very special guests to boot...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Izco

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

