Big Cruz: Back 2 The Basics Show

Songbyrd
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cruzer Aka “BIG CRUZ” was born in Athens, Greece to 100% Albanian parents. Cruzer is a native to Washington D.C, growing up in the Southwest quadrant until moving to New York City to elevate his career as a recording artist.

After the success of his “FACT...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

