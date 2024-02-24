DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mulva, Free Casino, Rose of the World, Gorgeous

Purgatory
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sad Cactus Records is celebrating 10 years of being a label! Come for the hangouts, stay for the tunes - four excellent bands, and wonderful energy to head into our second decade.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mulva, Free Casino, Gorgeous

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.